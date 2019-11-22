BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A man was found guilty of robbery by a Washington County jury Thursday.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office said a jury found Jason Jeremiah Patton guilty of two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree robbery.
On Oct. 28, 2018, Patton and his accomplice, Robert David Duke, committed an armed robbery at a Beaverton consignment shop.
Deputies said Duke held a female employee at gunpoint while they stole cash and jewelry.
The jewelry had an estimated retail value of $250,000.
The employee was not physically hurt during the robbery, according to deputies.
Duke and Patton then fled the scene on foot. Patton ran into a nearby mobile home park where he forcibly stole an elderly woman’s vehicle.
Deputies said the attack left the elderly woman with a broken arm. Patton then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, which was later recovered in Portland.
Duke was arrested within a few hours, Patton was able to escape the area.
He was able to elude authorities for several months until he was arrested in Florida.
Duke was sentenced to 90 months in prison for his role in the crime on Jan. 16, 2019.
A sentencing hearing for Patton is set for Dec. 5.
