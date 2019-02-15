HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man was found guilty of murder by a Washington County jury on Friday.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office said a jury found Andrew Guy Moret guilty of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to the DA, Moret shot Alonzo Sentel Gregg nine times near Dandy’s Deli in Hillsboro on Sept. 13, 2015.
The DA said Gregg died at the scene. Moret was arrested three days after the shooting and charged with Gregg’s murder.
Moret, who served as his own attorney in the case, claimed self-defense in the shooting of Gregg, according to the DA.
Moret’s sentencing is set for Feb. 28
