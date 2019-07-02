WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was found guilty of rape and sex abuse by a Washington County jury on Tuesday.
The jury found Rondrae Devante Jefferson guilty of first-degree forcible rape, three counts of second-degree sex abuse and third-degree rape.
Beaverton police began investigating Jefferson in November 2017 when one of his three known victims reported he raped her. During the investigation, detectives discovered two additional victims who all reported similar attacks.
In all three cases, Jefferson met his victims through social media and arranged to meet in person. The first known attack took place in 2015, according got the Washington County District Attorneys office.
The victim was 16-years-old when Jefferson met her and invited her to a party. Court documents said Jefferson violently assaulted her before he began to rape her. The victim reported the attack shortly afterwards.
The second victim was 15-years-old when she met Jefferson online and agreed to meet with him. Jefferson took the victim to a nearby park and sexually assaulted her in his car.
The third victim was 17-years-old when Jefferson used social media to invite her to a house party. The victim became intoxicated. Jefferson then followed her into a bedroom where he sexually assaulted her, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Investigators believe there could be additional victims who have yet to come forward. They urge anyone with information about crimes involving Jefferson to call law enforcement.
A sentencing hearing in this case is set for Aug. 9
