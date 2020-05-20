HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A 46-year-old man has been found guilty following a child sexual abuse investigation, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
On Monday, a jury found Manuel Alfonzo De Leon Say guilty of two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
The district attorney's office said an investigation began in Aug. 2018 when a witness saw De Leon Say sexually abusing a child at a business in Hillsboro. The witness immediately removed the child from the area and called police.
During the investigation, the victim was interviewed by medical experts at CARES Northwest. According to the district attorney's office, the victim described inappropriate touching and conduct by De Leon Say at both the business and a home.
De Leon Say is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26.
