PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who was found in possession of a pipe bomb on Jantzen Beach was indicted by a grand jury, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Tyler Scott Whitney, 27, has been charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device and giving false information to peace officer.
The investigation began on April 5 when an officer was called out to an unwanted person inside a hotel on Jantzen Beach.
The district attorney's office said the officer contacted the man, later identified as Whitney. Whitney provided the officer with an identification card from Alaska and was then told to leave the property.
During the officer's investigation, he learned the physical description on the ID card did not match the man with whom he spoke to inside the bathroom, according to the district attorney's office.
The officer later found Whitney at another nearby hotel.
According to the district attorney's office, Whitney admitted he gave the officer a false and fictitious ID card to avoid detection of an outstanding warrant.
Whitney was taken into custody.
During the arrest, the officer went through Whitney's backpack and found uncapped needles.
The district attorney's office said the officer then dumped out the bag's contents and a heavy object fell onto the ground. The officer believed the object to be a pipe bomb.
According to the district attorney's office, court documents described the pipe bomb as about three inches long and had caps on both ends. The device was wrapped in silver duct tape and had a green corded material coming out from one end. The cord was about one inch long.
The Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) responded to the scene and seized the item, according to the district attorney's office.
