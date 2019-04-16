HILLSORO, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after a Washington County jury found him guilty of 14 counts of sexual abuse.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Bryon Lloyd Akins in August last year after law enforcement received a report of possible abuse involving two young girls known to Akins, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
With assistance from CARES Northwest, investigators determined the abuse happened multiple times over the span of at least two years.
Akins denied the alleged abuse, but was found guilty after a three-day trial, according to the attorney’s office.
Akins was found guilty of 14 counts of sexual abuse on April 5. He has been transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.
