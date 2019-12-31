MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced that a grand jury returned a single count indictment against 52-year-old Patrick Ell.
The indictment, filed Dec. 23, 2019, charges Ell with one count of second-degree assault and alleges that on or about Dec. 13, 2019, he unlawfully, intentionally or knowingly caused physical injury to Mathew Rygg using a dangerous weapon.
The investigation started on Dec.13, 2019 when 911 dispatchers received information about a disturbance near the intersection of Northeast Cleveland Avenue and Northeast Dekum Street.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned that Rygg returned to his residence and observed a man, later identified as Ell, standing nearby, according to court documents. Ell is accused of using a baseball bat to assault Rygg multiple times with “great purpose and anger,” according to court documents.
At the hospital, Rygg received medical treatment for multiple head lacerations, according to court documents.
Law enforcement located and arrested Ell in the 7300 block of North Chautauqua Boulevard on Dec. 13, 2019 around 11 p.m.
