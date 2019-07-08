PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man has been indicted after officers located thousands of dollars in a bag at Portland International Airport and then located more cash and marijuana at his home, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Bernardo Fernandez was charged with laundering a monetary instrument and unlawful possession of marijuana following an investigation.
On June 26, officers at PDX began investigating after they received information that a bag had been checked in, but no one had checked into the flight.
The district attorney's office said officers identified the bag and K-9 Blaze alerted on the bag, which indicated that it either contained or had been in contact with a controlled substance.
Officers waited to see if someone picked up the bag from the baggage claim carousel.
According to the district attorney's office, officers saw Fernandez take pictures of the bag, use his phone as if to send a message to someone, and then pick up the bag to leave.
Fernandez was contacted by officers and he stated the bag was his, but the district attorney's office said he changed his story and said that a friend has asked him to pick it up.
The district attorney's office said Fernandez consented to officers looking through his phone. During the search, officers saw photos and videos of an apartment with large amounts of marijuana packaged for sale and bundles of money.
Fernandez also consented to a search of the bag. Inside, officers found cash estimated between $30,000 and $50,000, according to the district attorney's office.
Further investigation led officers to Fernandez's apartment at 11530 Northeast Yacht Harbor Drive. A search warrant was executed and officers located $140,000 in cash as well as 48 pounds of marijuana.
Fernandez is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
