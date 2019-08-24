MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was indicted for allegedly raping a woman in 2007 on Friday.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Donnie Michael Willis Jr., 52, was indicted as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Elimination Project for allegedly raping and sexually abusing a 31-year-old woman in 2007.
On Friday, a jury returned the four-count indictment against Willis Jr. and an arrest warrant was issued
The indictment charges Willis Jr. with one count of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
It alleged that Willis Jr., while in Multnomah County on or about May 27, 2007, unlawfully and knowingly, by forcible compulsion, engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim and that he unlawfully and knowingly by means of forcible compulsion subjected her to sexual contact by touching multiple sexual intimate parts of her body. The indictment also alleges that Willis Jr. used or threatened to use a weapon.
On Feb. 25, 2019, Willis Jr. was identified as the perpetrator based on DNA samples, according to the indictment.
This is the ninth case to be indicted under the Multnomah County District Attorney's Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Elimination Project.
Willis Jr. is currently in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.