PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man accused of stabbing a person with a machete in southeast Portland has been indicted by a grand jury.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Todd Hike, 51, has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.
The charges stem from a stabbing that occurred on April 9 in the 1400 block of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
According to the district attorney's office, officers arrived to the scene and found Hike on top of the victim. Hike was holding a large knife in his right hand and the victim was seen grabbing onto Hike's right hand while yelling for help.
Hike refused to comply with commands to put down the knife. One officer attempted to pry the knife away from Hike's hand, the district attorney's office said.
As officers were pulling Hike away from the victim, Hike swung the knife downward in an apparent attempt to hit the victim, according to the district attorney's office.
The knife reportedly missed the victim's head by two inches.
During an investigation, police determined the knife was a small machete with an about 13-inch long blade.
The victim was treated for multiple stab wounds to the head.
