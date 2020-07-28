MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury for charges related to a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in December last year, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Anatoliy Borovets was charged with first-degree manslaughter, felony failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit-and-run), driving while suspended or revoked, and reckless driving.
The district attorney's office said the charges stem from a crash that occurred on Dec. 23, 2019 at Southeast 181st and Southeast Yamhill.
According to the district attorney's office, Borovets lost control of his vehicle while driving at high speeds. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest against an office building.
The East Multnomah County Vehicular Crimes Team determined the speed of Borovets' vehicle at the time of the crash to be at least 77 miles per hour, according to the district attorney's office.
The force of the crash tore the vehicle’s engine and transmission from the vehicle. The parts ended up in the parking lot of the business where the vehicle came to a rest. A fire hydrant was also destroyed in the crash.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found the vehicle upside down and burning.
A passenger, identified as Sergiy Volodimirovich Selivanov, was taken to an area hospital. He later died due to his injuries sustained in the crash.
Witnesses reported that Borovets fled the scene.
The district attorney's office said investigators located pieces of mail and other evidence associated with Borovets inside the vehicle. Borovets' DNA was also found on the deployed steering wheel airbag, according to the district attorney's office.
During the investigation, detectives found bank card transactions from two bars in Gresham in Borovets' name from the crash date, the district attorney's office said citing court documents.
According to the Multnomah County Jail, Borovets was booked on June 16.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.