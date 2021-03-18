PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man has been indicted by a grand jury for a murder that occurred in northeast Portland June 2018, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Alphonzo Johnson, 46, has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
The district attorney's office said an indictment alleges Johnson "unlawfully and intentionally caused the death" of 44-year-old Kenneth Lamont Coleman. The indictment also says that at the time of the homicide, Johnson, a felon, was unlawfully in possession of a firearm.
Coleman was found dead in a wooded area behind the Goodwill Store, located at 12250 Northeast Halsey Street, on June 29, 2018.
FOX 12 spoke with Coleman's family a few days after his murder. Family member's remembered him as a brother, uncle, son, and a jokester.
The district attorney's office said the family wants to stress that Coleman was not homeless at the time of his death.
Johnson has been in custody since Jan. 22 on an unrelated case, according to the district attorney's office.
He was arraigned Thursday morning on the second-degree murder and firearm charges.
No further details about the investigation have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033. People can also use the district attorney’s Case Tip Line at 503-988-0340.
