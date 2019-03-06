PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man indicted in three separate cases in the Portland area is facing more charges in connection to an assault that happened last year, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Juan Sensational Dickens was indicted Tuesday on charges of attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.
The new indictment stems from an incident that happened on Jan. 19, 2018.
Court documents state that Dickens "unlawfully and intentionally commit and attempt to commit the crime of robbery in the first degree and in the course of and in the furtherance of the crime, he personally and intentionally attempted to cause the death" of another person.
Dickens has been previously indicted on charges including robbery, assault and attempted aggravated murder, in connection to two attempted murders and one assault in Portland.
On Aug. 17, 2015, Dickens is accused of attempted murder involving a man along Southwest Naito Parkway under the Burnside Bridge.
On Sept. 4, 2017, Dickens is accused of attacking a man with a chain near the Burnside Bridge.
No additional details have been released about those two cases.
On Nov. 17, 2018, Dickens is accused of stabbing a man with a knife near Northwest 6th Avenue and Irving.
Anyone with information about the suspect or these ongoing investigations is asked to contact Officer Matthew Jacobsen at 503-250-4410 or Matthew.Jacobsen@portlandoregon.gov.
Keep this sensational clown in jail this time
