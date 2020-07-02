MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 55-year-old man has been indicted following a human sex trafficking investigation, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Tracy Steven Rasberry was charged with 24 counts of promoting prostitution, according to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney's office, citing court documents, said the alleged crimes occurred in January and February of 2019.
Rasberry was arrested by Portland police on Wednesday in the 1800 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue.
No further information about the investigation has been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.