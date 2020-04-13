PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 31-year-old man in southeast Portland last month has been indicted by a grand jury.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Joseph David Schneider has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to the district attorney's office, the indictment alleges that Schneider committed a robbery and during that crime he "unlawfully and intentionally killed" Benjamin Taylor Johnson.
On March 30, at around 3 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a pawnshop in the 3300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue.
Johnson was found dead at the scene. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office says Johnson's death was a homicide from a gunshot wound.
Schneider ran from the scene after the shooting. He was arrested on April 2 in the area of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 166th Avenue.
FOX 12 spoke with Johnson's sister who said her older brother, who managed the pawn shop, took pride in his job and taking care of his employees and customers.
“He was the best person in the world,” she said. “There’s nobody better than him.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.