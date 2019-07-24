GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man was indicted for causing serious injury to a woman after a crash and leaving her at the scene.
Officers responded to a crash on July 15 after a woman called 911 to report she was trapped in her car and couldn’t feel her legs.
The investigation revealed that a vehicle, driven by Julio Bautista, was traveling westbound on Northeast Wilkes Road at 80 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone. Bautista continued straight as the road curved to the left causing the passenger side of the car to collide with a semi-trailer parked on the shoulder.
Officers said the woman, identified as Paola Diaz Hernandez, was pinned in the car and was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers learned that Diaz-Hernandez was picked up by Bautista at her residence. She said Bautista was the only person in the vehicle and he was driving. They went to Pella Corporation where they drank alcohol and smoke marijuana, according to court documents.
When she told Bautista she needed to go home, he started driving fast and began to use SnapChat while he was driving, according to court documents.
During the search of the car, officers located a digital scale with marijuana residue on it, a Modelo beer can under the driver seat and a Modelo beer can between the front passenger door. empty Modelo beer box was also found outside the car.
Police said, at the time of the crash, Bautista who was bleeding from the head, flagged down a driver near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Russell Street and was later hospitalized with head injuries.
Police said Bautista claimed he was a backseat passenger in his car when it crashed.
Bautista faces charges of second-degree assault, failure to perform duties of a driver while property is damaged, failure to perform duties of a driver to an injured person, misdemeanor DUII, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person.
