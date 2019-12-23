PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was put on probation for cashing out an elderly family member’s stocks without permission, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
David Joseph Walters, 63, was put on two years of probation after paying more than $32,000 in restitution, according to the attorney’s office, who says Walters knew the assets were protected.
The victim in the case is 91 years old and is living with dementia, the attorney’s office says. The victim’s family told police that he was unable to make his own financial decisions due to his dementia.
Senior financial abuse is estimated to have cost victims at least $2.9 billion in 2018, according to the American Bankers Association. The attorney’s office says the following are warning signs of possible elder financial abuse:
- Sudden and unexplained financial transfers
- Sudden and unexplained “gifts” being given from an elderly person;
- Sudden and unexplained or changes in a person’s will or other estate planning documents
- Unexplained spending patterns on a person’s financial bank accounts;
- ATM withdrawals that seem inconsistent with an elderly person’s spending habits
