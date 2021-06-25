MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 54-year-old man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a child sexual abuse case, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Jose Luiz Monje-Reyez, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He was then sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The investigation began on June 15, 2019, when the victim contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office and disclosed many years of repeated sex abuse that occurred when she was a child, according to the district attorney's office. The abuse occurred in Portland, so the reports were forwarded to the Portland Police Bureau.
PPB Detective Rachel Baer, Detective Matt Estes (retired) and Detective Chris Yrizarry (now with Tigard Police) started looking into the allegations and learned that the statute of limitations was quickly approaching. The district attorney's office said the case was indicted the day before the statute of limitations would have expired.
During the sentencing on Tuesday, an impact statement was read by the victim, which was provided by the district attorney's office:
"I bet [Jose Luiz Monje-Reyez] never imagined that a tortured, innocent and [ingenuous] little girl would one day grow up to be a strong, fearless, wise and determined woman. Despite the damage that he caused, I was able to take care of a newborn, work, volunteer and attend college full time to get my Bachelors of Science of Nursing degree from the University of Portland promptly out of high school. I got into nursing by accident, but now I know why – it was destiny. Nursing has taught me so much and in turn have been able to pass it on to others in need. Nursing has taught me strength, resilience, justice, greater determination, advocacy, perseverance, compassion, empathy, kindness, love, protection and most importantly hope! What [Jose Luiz Monje-Reyez] did cannot be undone, but with him in prison – more children and women will be saved from having to endure what I did. And that is a win on my end. … As a nurse, mother, sister and survivor…I will begin healing once more because I GOT THIS!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.