MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 51-year-old man has been sentenced to prison following a child sexual abuse investigation, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
The district attorney's office said Mark Burlingame pleaded guilty to using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He was sentenced on Wednesday to 17 years in prison.
The investigation began in Aug. 2020 when the Miami Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation contacted the Gresham Police Department after the Violent Crimes Against Children Unit discovered a person, later identified as Burlingame, making online statements about sexually abusing a 12-year-old, according to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney's office says law enforcement determined Burlingame took video of the sexual abuse and shared it with an undercover FBI special agent in Florida through social media. Gresham police executed a court-authorized search warrant at Burlingame's home and an electronic decide, which the district attorney's office says revealed evidence of child sex abuse.
