PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 36-year-old man was sentenced to jail in connection with a bias crime that occurred in downtown Portland last year.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Kelly Wade Roberts pleaded guilty to second-degree intimidation and second-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced to a year and a half.
The investigation began on Oct. 1, 2018 when Portland State University Campus Public Safety responded to the 1800 block of Southwest 5th Avenue on reports of a verbal disturbance.
During the investigation, the district attorney's office said officers learned the victim, who is black, was eating her dinner inside a restaurant when Roberts started yelling hateful, racist, and misogynistic words towards her.
The district attorney's office said the victim told Roberts that she did not like his derogatory language and asked him to stop.
Roberts then reportedly picked up a metal chair and raised it over his head.
The victim told officers that she feared for her life, because she believed Roberts was about to attack her physically, according to the district attorney's office.
The victim attended the plea change and sentencing on Thursday.
The district attorney's office said she hopes Roberts that will reflect on his actions and recognize how it affected her. She also hopes Roberts can identify the root cause of his behavior and to seek treatment to prevent it occurring again.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.