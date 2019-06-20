PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man who kidnapped, tortured and killed an 89-year-old Portland woman last year has been sentenced to life in prison.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office communications director said Timothy Joseph Mackley pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated murder, murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and second-degree abuse of a corpse.
He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum confinement of 35 years before being eligible for parole.
According to an indictment, investigators said Mackley entered the northeast Portland home of Marcine Herinck on Sept. 18 or Sept. 19 of 2018 and kidnapped her.
The indictment states that Mackley took Herinck from one place to another with the purpose of terrorizing or causing physical injury to her over a six-day period, including sexually abusing her, killing her and then transporting her remains.
Mackley caused her death, according to the indictment, as a result of intentional torture and maiming.
Police asked for the public’s help locating Herinck on Sept. 19 after she was reported as a missing person.
Officers performed a traffic stop on a car driven by Mackley on the 9200 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard on Sept. 24. During the investigation, Herinck’s body was found in the trunk of the car, according to police.
Court records show Mackley was a sex offender with a long criminal history, including convictions for violent sex crimes decades ago, as well as kidnapping in a prior case.
Friends and family has remembered Herinck as a caring, giving and cheerful person.
Herinck's family spoke out in court during the sentencing.
"You know I don't know what to call you. I've called you Tim, Timothy, Mackley, and then it came to me, you don't have a name. You're just an animal to the family," Herinck's son, Jeff, said in a victim impact statement. "It's obvious that her life meant nothing to you, but to her family and friends she meant the world. Mom always had a beautiful smile and a heart of gold. If you ever needed a helping hand or someone to listen she was always there. Mom will be missed by family, friends, and her beloved church family. It is safe that you had no compassion. You will have plenty of time to think about you actions."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
