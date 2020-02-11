MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a shooting that occurred following a stolen vehicle pursuit in October 2018.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Jason Leo Hanson pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of first-degree attempted murder.
The charges stem from investigation that began on Oct. 18, 2018, when Clackamas County deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard.
Hanson took off at a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued him for several miles before he crashed and fled on foot near Southeast 89th and Southeast Gary Street.
Law enforcement located Hanson in the 8500 block of Southeast 89th Avenue.
The district attorney's office said Hanson pulled out a handgun and fired a single round in the proximity of Deputy McLeland, Deputy Campbell and PPB Officer Fender.
The bullet hit a deputy's patrol vehicle.
Deputy Campbell and Officer Fender returned fire and struck Hanson in the back and upper thigh, according the district attorney's office. Hanson was taken to an area hospital to be treated.
In Nov. 2018, a grand jury returned a not true bill regarding the use of force by the police officer and deputy.
At Monday’s change of plea hearing, the district attorney's office said PPB Officer Fender read an impact statement to the court which stated in part:
“I am honored and blessed to be able to serve the community that I was born in. I take pride in doing my job the right way: treating people with respect – the respect that they deserve and protecting vulnerable people from those that would do them harm. I consider myself incredibly lucky to be here today. That is because myself and two other deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office came extremely close to having been murdered on October 18, 2018. I have been in the law enforcement profession for just shy of 15 years. Never in that time have I encountered a person who so brazenly and intentionally attempted to take my life and the lives of other officers.
Mr. Hanson's actions that day could have easily taken a father from his children and a husband from his wife all because he did not want to face the responsibilities for his own actions.
Mr. Hanson tried to kill police officers who were simply doing their jobs and trying to do the right thing. It is fortunate that this type of event happens very infrequently in our area. ...
...Although, thankfully, we were not physically harmed that night by Mr. Hanson, it has altered my life forever. The emotional impact and trauma from this incident I carry with me today. I think about it, literally, every day - about how easily I could have been shot; the panic of having to react in the blink of an eye to defend my own life and the lives of the other deputies. The significance of his actions should not be over looked by what turned out to be pure luck that our lives were spared.
I would expect the court to hold Mr. Hanson accountable for what he has done. I believe the egregious nature of trying to unlawfully kill another human is well deserving of a severe sentence. … I also emphasize that this was done because of my profession; because I was acting to preserve the quality of life for the citizens in our community. I hope that is never lost sight of.”
The district attorney's office said Hanson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 12 and is expected to receive a 10-year prison sentence.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.