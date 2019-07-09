PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to second-degree intimidation for spitting on a man and pulling a knife on him in northeast Portland, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
The charge of intimidation is considered a bias crime in Oregon.
Alexander Gene Harrington, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday. The investigation began last August.
The victim, a Hispanic man, works for a property management company and approached people sleeping next to businesses associated with his company.
The victim reported homeless people sleeping, using drugs, leaving needles and openly having sex at the location on the 1400 block of Northwest Weidler Street, according to the district attorney’s office.
The victim approached the group and asked them to move along. One person left, but investigators said Harrington began yelling, called the victim racial slurs and spit in his face.
Investigators said Harrington then pulled a knife from his backpack and threatened the other man.
The victim grabbed a hammer from his work van to defend himself, but the district attorney’s office reports Harrington continued to make motions with the knife and then spit in the victim’s face for a second time.
Harrington then left before police arrived.
The victim saw Harrington in the same spot days later, called police and pointed him out to officers. Harrington was arrested.
He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, along with three years probation and cannot go within 500 feet of the Weidler Street location where the crime occurred.
According to the Multnomah County Jail website, Harrington is scheduled to be released July 16.
Harrington must also undergo drug, alcohol and mental health assessments and follow all subsequent recommendations.
The victim in this case has since moved to Seattle and was supportive of this resolution, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
