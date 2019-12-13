DA: Man pleads guilty to bias crime for punching transgender woman in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man pleaded guilty to first-degree bias crime, a class C felony, for punching a transgender woman in downtown Portland, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Dominick Gonzales, 38, was arrested in September. Investigators said he approached the victim, who was standing in line for free food and coffee being offered to homeless people in the North Park Blocks, and began yelling at her for no apparent reason.
The district attorney’s office said Gonzales used racial and homophobic hate speech.
The victim’s friend tried to step in between them, but investigators said Gonzales continued to use hate speech, before getting in front of the victim and punching her in the face.
Witnesses rushed over to help and tried to detain Gonzales. Investigators said Gonzales rode away on a bicycle, before he was found and arrested by police.
After changing his plea, Gonzales was sentenced to 75 days in jail, with credit for time served. Having already served that amount of time, he is scheduled to be released from custody, according to the district attorney’s office.
Gonzales also received three years of formal probation. During that time, he must complete a mental health evaluation and a separate evaluation for substance abuse disorder and follow all treatment recommendations.
Gonzales was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and cannot enter the North Park Blocks during his probation.
The crime of intimidation was renamed to bias crime in July, with gender identity being added to the list of protected categories, according to the district attorney’s office. The requirement that two or more people commit the crime in order to make it a felony in certain circumstances was also removed.
