MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old pleaded guilty to DUII and criminally negligent homicide on Tuesday.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced that 22-year-old Kyle Clifford Herglund pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) and one count of criminally negligent homicide for causing the death of 16-year-old James Freeman.
The investigation started on April 9, 2018 at approximately 1:15 a.m. when a Portland police officer came upon a traffic crash near the intersection of Southeast Barbara Welch Road and Southeast Foster Road. The officer located a smoking vehicle on its top approximately 30 feet off the road and down an embankment. Freeman was trapped underneath the vehicle.
The officer attempted to move the car off of Freeman but the vehicle was too heavy for him to move without assistance. Freeman died on scene, according to police.
Officers on scene contacted Herglund and determined he was the driver of the vehicle that crushed Freeman and that Freeman was a passenger.
Paramedics transported Herglund to the hospital, so he could receive medical treatment for head injuries he sustained during the crash.
Investigators learned prior to the crash, Herglund was in Estacada at a party with friends. He told investigators that he consumed approximately seven beers before getting behind the wheel.
The PPB Major Crash Team determined that while exceeding the posted speed limit of 40 miles per hour, Herglund lost control of his vehicle and went through a guardrail. His vehicle went airborne, hit the ground and flipped. Freeman was ejected from and then trapped underneath the vehicle.
Herglund is expected to receive a sentence of 40 months in prison when he is formally sentenced on Feb. 3, 2020, according to court documents,
Herglund will remain out of custody under the supervision of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Close Street Supervision program.
Upon his release from prison, Herglund will be on three years of post-prison supervision and will have his driving privileges permanently revoked, according to court documents. Herglund will be required to attend the DUII Victim Impact Panel.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.