PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to arson for a fire that was set outside the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct last June.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Gavaughn Streeter-Hillerich pleaded guilty to first-degree arson. He was sentenced to 60 months in prison.

The investigation began on June 26, 2020, when protesters gathered near the North Precinct, located at 449 Northeast Emerson Street, and other businesses. The district attorney's office, citing court documents, said Streeter-Hillerich was caught on camera setting a dumpster on fire near the precinct's northwest corner.

The fire was set on top of the dumpster, which had been pushed up against plywood attached to the building to protect windows. Streeter-Hillerich suffered burns while setting the fire. According to the district attorney's office, about 19 people were inside the North Precinct when the fire was set.

As part of his sentencing, Streeter-Hillerich will serve three years of post-prison supervision after his release from prison.