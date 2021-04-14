PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 39-year-old Washington County man pleaded guilty to bank fraud, identity theft and possession of methamphetamine on Wednesday, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office.
According to court documents, between June and September 2020, William Anthony McCormack, Jr. stole bank checks and debit cards from mailboxes in Washington County. McCormack then used the checks and debit cards to withdraw money from the victim's accounts. He also deposited the stolen checks into different victim's accounts and then turned around and withdrew the funds.
On Sept. 29, a Tigard Police Department officer pulled over McCormack for speeding and driving with a suspended license. He was arrested pursuant to a federal arrest warrant.
At the time of the arrest, he was found with 30 small plastic bags containing 5 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, and two 9 mm handguns were found in the vehicle's glove compartment. Officers also found several driver's licenses, U.S. passports, and mail that didn't belong to him in the trunk and at a hotel room.
McCormack faces a maximum sentence of 72 years in prison, a $6.25 million fine, and five years of supervised release. He is subject to a mandatory minimum prison sentence of seven years.
As part of his plea agreement, McCormack has agreed to pay restitution in full to his victims as ordered to the court.
McCormack will be sentenced on July 27, 2021.
