PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man was sentenced to probation Wednesday for shooting a pellet air rifle from his apartment, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Michael Erin Gorman pleaded guilt to unlawfully discharging a firearm - a misdemeanor offense - and placed him on one year of bench probation. He will also have to complete 40 hours of community service.
The charge stems from investigation that began on Sept. 14, 2019, when officers responded to an apartment complex near Northeast 2nd Avenue and East Burnside Street. Police received reports that a man, later identified as Gorman, was pointing a gun from the 15th floor and that it appeared he was pointing the gun toward people on the street.
The district attorney's office said a witness told police she heard popping noises coming from above her, looked up and saw a man with a weapon pointed down toward the street. The woman took a photo for police, which was released by the district attorney's office.
Officers located Gorman and took him into custody with further incident. The firearm was located and seized.
“From a distance, the pellet air rifle in question looked identical to an actual assault rifle capable of causing serious physical injury or death,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Eric Palmer, who prosecuted this case. “The seriousness of this situation cannot be understated. What Mr. Gorman did was extremely dangerous. Pointing a pellet air rifle that looks like a real assault rifle from an elevated position on a busy weekend in Portland prompted fears of a potential mass shooter.”
