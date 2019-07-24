MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was convicted of sexually abusing two girls between 1998 and 2007 on Wednesday.
Arnulfo Salgado-Davila, 50, received a 10-year prison sentence for sexually abusing two children.
By changing his plea to no contest, Salgado-Davila stipulated there is sufficient evidence to show that between 1998 and 2001, he unlawfully and knowingly subjected a child, who was under the age of 14 at the time, to sexual contact by touching a sexual or intimate part of her body, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Between 2004 and 2007, he unlawfully and knowingly subjected a second child, who was also under the age of 14 at the time to sexual contact.
This case was first reported in 2006 to the Oregon Department of Human Services when the victims were under the age of 18.
The District Attorney said both victims came forward in August 2017.
During the investigation, detectives learned that Salgado-Davila sexually abused the two victims, both of whom are known to him, on multiple occasions.
A grand jury returned a secret indictment in Nov. 2017 against Salgado-Davila. As a result, a warrant was issued.
Salgado-Davila was found in July 2018 and arrested in Santa Ana, California and transported back to Oregon.
As part of his sentence, Salgado-Davila will have to register as a sex offender.
Upon his release, Salgado-Davila will be on post-prison supervision for 45 months.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
