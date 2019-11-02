PORTLAND,OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for an assault in downtown Portland after a mass demonstration.
Multnomah County District Attorney said 24-year-old Gage Halupowski received a 70-month prison sentence on Friday after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in downtown Portland during a mass demonstration on June 29, 2019.
Halupowski changed his plea to one count of second-degree assault.
During the mass demonstration, law enforcement witnessed a disturbance that involved a person being chased by a group of individuals in the 500 block of Southwest Morrison Street. Many of the people chasing the victim had their faces either partially or fully concealed.
Somehow, the person being chased ended up on the ground and was repeatedly kicked, punched and hit with expandable metal batons. During the disturbance a person, later identified as Adam Kelly, entered the crowd and attempted to serve as a peacekeeper.
When Kelly began moving away from the large and crowd, law enforcement witnessed a person, later identified as Halupowski, run up behind Kelly and strike him on top of the head with an expandable metal baton, according to the District’s Office.
Police watched as Halupowski collapsed his baton on the ground and concealed it in his pants. He was taken into custody near the intersection of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Washington Street.
