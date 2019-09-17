MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to prison for stealing more than 30,000 dollars in Social Security benefits meant for his elderly mother.
The District of Oregon U.S Attorney’s Office said Theodore Martin Kirk, 64, of Klamath County, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and three years' supervised release for stealing more than $30,000 in Social Security benefits dispersed in the name of his elderly mother, Nadine Kirk.
Nadine has been missing since March 2010 and is presumed to be dead, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office.
According to court documents, in July 2015, a community member contacted the Klamath County Sheriff's Office regarding the whereabouts of Nadine as she had not been seen for multiple years.
At the time of the call, Nadine would have been 98 years old. Shortly thereafter, a sheriff deputy visited the residence shared by Nadine and her son in Bonanza, Oregon.
Kirk claimed his mother had left with friends to travel to California two months prior but would not permit the deputy to enter his property to confirm his mother was not there.
In an August 2015 interview with a detective, Kirk again told law enforcement he believed his mother was in California with friends. He added that it had been "quite some time" since his mother had seen a doctor despite having suffered from multiple strokes. Kirk claimed to be suspicious of his mother's medications and reported previously removing her from them. Further, he acknowledged that he shared a joint checking account with his mother, into which her monthly Social Security payments were deposited.
Later in August, the Social Security Administration suspended payments to the Kirk's joint checking account based on Nadine’s unknown whereabouts. A Social Security investigator reviewed Nadine bank records and found that the last transaction bearing her signature was dated January 2010. From January 2010 until August 2015, over $1,000 in benefits were deposited monthly into the joint checking account and were withdrawn in cash, according to court documents.
All of the withdrawals from the account occurred in Oregon, not in California where Nadine was alleged to be.
In August 2017, investigators conducted a search of Kirk's property and recovered a detailed calendar kept by Theodore Kirk. Prior to 2010, the calendar included activities for both Kirk and his mother. The calendar revealed a series of strokes experienced by Nadine beginning in 2004 and continuing into the beginning of 2010, where the calendar showed she experienced two strokes in three days. Following the multiple strokes, there were no additional calendar entries for Nadine’s activities.
During sentencing, a judge ordered Kirk to pay $30,868 in restitution to the Social Security Administration.
On March 13, 2019, Kirk was convicted on one count of theft of government funds.
