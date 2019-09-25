WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man who fled the state after he abused a young girl and apologized over text message has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
Benjamin Thomas Walden, 44, was arrested in Washington state and later convicted of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and five counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
The investigation started in May 2018 when the child told a family member about the abuse, according to the attorney’s office, who says Walden lived periodically with the child’s family member.
The child was interviewed at CARES Northwest and told staff Walden had sexually abused her and had urged her not to tell anyone. Shortly after the abuse occurred, Walden sent several text messages to the child and her family apologizing for his actions and confessing his love for the girl, the attorney's office says.
Walden said in the text messages that he had done something wrong and was guilty, the attorney’s office says.
Walden was on the run from law enforcement for several months before he was arrested in Washington. The text messages proved vital in the case against him.
Investigators are concerned they may be additional victims. Anyone with information about possible criminal conduct involving Walden is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.
