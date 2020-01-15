DA: Man sentenced for pushing pregnant woman down stairs, stealing U-Haul trucks, setting fires

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to prison for a crime spree that included stealing vehicles – including U-Haul trucks – setting fire to some of them and, in a separate incident, pushing a pregnant woman down a flight of stairs, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Shane Dorn Sr., 34, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree arson, first-degree aggravated theft, second-degree burglary and fourth-degree felony assault constituting domestic violence.
Investigators said Dorn stole a U-Haul vehicle on May 24, 2019, set fire to a different stolen vehicle on May 29, 2019, and then stole another U-Haul truck May 30, 2019. On June 5, Dorn burglarized a business on the 3700 block of West Powell Loop in Gresham, according to the district attorney’s office.
Additionally, investigators said Dorn pushed a woman down stairs at a home in Gresham in March 2019. The victim was 27 weeks pregnant with Dorn’s child at the time of the assault, according to the district attorney’s office.
The woman and child are healthy today, the district attorney’s office reports.
Dorn’s sentencing includes four years in prison, restitution of $7,800, no contact with the victim in the domestic violence case or the victim’s family without authorization from the probation department. He must also attend and complete the Batterers’ Intervention Program and undergo mental health, drug and alcohol evaluations and complete any recommended treatment.
(1) comment
4 years doesn’t seem like an appropriate punishment, give him a decade or so and maybe he won’t go back to drugs.
