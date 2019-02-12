PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a shooting that happened near a northeast Portland restaurant last April, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Michael Maurice Jackson, also known as Michael Jones, pleaded not contest on Jan. 18 to first-degree robbery with a firearm and first-degree assault.
On Monday, Jackson was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The district attorney's office said the two other co-defendants in the case, Tyler Venegas and Blake David Burch, have pleaded not guilty.
An investigation began on April 30, 2018, when officers responded to El Burrito Loco, located at 3126 Northeast 82nd Avenue, at around 3:35 a.m. A 911 caller reported that he had been shot while inside a shed.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and "suffered significant injuries," according to court documents.
The district attorney's office said detectives obtained surveillance video during the investigation. The video showed three men approaching the shed. One of the suspects, later identified as Jackson, is seen shooting a handgun through a small window of the shed, according to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney's office said detectives learned during the investigation that Jackson, Venegas and Burch went to the shed and that it was allegedly Jackson's plan to rob the victim.
Both Venegas and Burch are pending trial.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.