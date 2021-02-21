PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 51-year-old man was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for committing a bias crime against a TriMet worker, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Thomas DeLong pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree bias crime, one count of menacing and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct in his role during a confrontation with a Black TriMet supervisor in May 2020.
While working at the Barbur Transit Station in Southwest Portland in May 2020, the TriMet supervisor heard a bus driver ask another employee for help. The driver reported a disturbance with a person later identified as DeLong, according to court documents.
As the driver left the station to get away from DeLong, DeLong hit the siding of the bus and ran toward the supervisor. Court documents say DeLong used racial hate speech and attempted to punch the supervisor while chasing him.
The victim pleaded for DeLong not to cause harm and safely escaped by getting into a TriMet vehicle until police arrived.
In addition to the prison sentence, DeLong will serve five years of probation and three years of post-prison supervision. As part of the probation conditions include having no presence on any TriMet property, not having any contact with the victim and undergoing a drug/alcohol/mental health evaluation.
(1) comment
When speech becomes a crime we are all in trouble. I don't like offensive speech anymore than anyone else, but this is ridiculous.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.