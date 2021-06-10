PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man has been sentenced to two decades behind bars for sexually abusing two children for more than a year, the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Glenn Robinson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sex abuse, according to the district attorney’s office. The charges stem from an investigation that launched in January 2020 when Portland police received information about suspected child abuse by Robinson.
During their investigation, officers learned Robinson sexually abused two children, ages 7 and 11, for more than a year.
The district attorney’s office thanked all those involved with the prosecution of Robinson.
