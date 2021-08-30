GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison for hitting and killing an 11-year-old boy while driving under the influence in January of last year.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that Garrett Bergquist was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving in the death of Luis Medina.

Affidavit: Driver was on depressants, pain relievers during crash that killed boy near Gresham school GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A driver charged with hitting and killing an 11-year-old boy near a Gresham school was on central nervous system depressa…

On Jan. 6, 2020, Bergquist was driving in the area of Southeast 5th and Southeast Hogan in Gresham when he struck Medina, who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk as he was heading to class at Dexter McCarty Middle School. Witnesses told police that Bergquist ran a red light at a high rate of speed heading south on Hogan Street. Medina was thrown around 80 feet from the impact of the crash, according to court documents. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, Bergquist exited his vehicle, phone in hand and walked the 30 feet behind him to Medina's body, according to the district attorney’s office. He did that about three times. Oregon State Police sent a drug recognition evaluator to the scene. A probable cause affidavit states Bergquist failed field sobriety tests.

Court documents state that Bergquist told officers he takes Xanax and “Oxy” without prescriptions, and that he had last taken the drugs the previous night, but he felt no effects that morning. Bergquist later told authorities he takes pain medication for an old leg injury, but not under a doctor’s care, according to court documents.

Along with the seven-year prison sentence, Bergquist will spend an additional three years of parole and a lifetime revocation of his driving privileges.

The district attorney's office said Medina's mother spoke in court Monday, saying "Every day one of my children asks me why is their brother is not here. I as a mother have to answer. It is a very difficult thing. The punishment is never enough when the child is taken away."