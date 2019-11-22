ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 30 days in jail in a domestic violence case on Thursday.
A Washington County jury found Brandon Wesley Eugene Treat guilty of fourth-degree assault.
On June 6, Washington County deputies responded to an apartment complex in Aloha on a report of a domestic disturbance.
When they arrived, they spoke to a female victim who reported she was involved in a physical altercation with Treat.
The victim told deputies that she and Treat were in a verbal argument and that she locked herself in a bathroom.
Treat then smashed through the door, entered the bathroom, tackled her into the bathtub and remained on top of her while he grabbed her neck and throat with his hands and pressed his elbow into her chest, according to court documents.
When deputies arrived, they noted several injuries to the woman’s head, neck and arms.
Treat was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
In addition to his jail sentence, Treat will also be subject to two years of supervised probation upon his release.
