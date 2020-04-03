MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to five years in prison for punching a deputy district attorney while in court last year, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Ryan Wayne Perkins, 32, pleaded guilty Friday to fourth-degree assault, second-degree escape, distributing a controlled substance - methamphetamine, attempted unlawful use of a vehicle, and third-degree robbery.
On Aug. 1, 2019, Perkins was in court after he stole a rental van while using a forged driver's license.
The district attorney's office said during the polling of the jury, Perkins stood up, ran past his defense attorney, and used his fist to punch a Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney in the head about four times.
A sheriff's deputy then pointed his electrical stun gun toward Perkins to gain control of the situation, according to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney's office said the attempted unlawful use of a vehicle, distribution of a controlled substance and robbery offenses that Perkins pleaded guilty to are for separate prior criminal conduct.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Man..I've always wanted to do that.
