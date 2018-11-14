PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced on Wednesday in relation to a rape kit backlog elimination case that began in 2015.
The Multnomah County District Attorney said 49-year-old Chanh Tran received a 30-month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty in a Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Elimination Project case.
On Nov. 8, Tran pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy.
The initial investigation began Sept 26, 2012 when Portland police responded to a motel in the 2600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue on a report of a female found hiding in a vacant motel room, according to the DA.
The investigation revealed that Tran and the victim did not know each other prior to Sept. 25, 2012 when the defendant had sexual contact with the victim, who was a minor at the time, in southeast Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau's Sex Crimes Unit a statement saying: "Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau are pleased with the fifth conviction related to cases identified as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). We continue to work diligently to bring more cases forward. Investigators are grateful for the willingness of the victims, their families, witnesses and others with case knowledge to help bring closure to cases where justice has been delayed."
