WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 90 months in prison for a Measure 11 crime on Wednesday
A Washington County jury found Robert David Duke guilty of first and second-degree robbery.
On Oct. 28, 2018, Duke committed an armed robbery at a consignment shop in Beaverton, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
He held a female employee at gunpoint and stole cash and jewelry worth an estimated retail value of $205,000 dollars.
A detective from Beaverton police were able to determine that the robbery had been planned for a while and found evidence against Duke.
All stolen items were recovered and returned to the store’s owner thanks to a tip off Duke gave while making a jailhouse call, according to the DA.
Beaverton Police are also in search for Jason Patton, an associate of Duke. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call law enforcement immediately.
