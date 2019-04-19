HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 107 months in prison for a head-on crash that injured two women back in September.
On April 5, Brown was convicted of nine counts resulting from a head-on crash which injured two women in September and four additional charges that were filed after he was caught driving another stolen car in December.
Brown was driving a stolen Honda Civic on West Union Road between Cornelius Pass Road and 185th Avenue in Washington County on September 1, 2018, when he went over the center line and caused a head-on crash with an oncoming truck occupied by two elderly sisters, according to court documents.
After Brown was airlifted from the scene, doctors found that he was under the influence of methamphetamine. Meanwhile, investigators discovered that the vehicle contained two firearms (one stolen in a burglary and recently used in a Hillsboro shooting), credit cards stolen in a different burglary, and a bag with dozens of car keys and a methamphetamine pipe.
Brown was indicted and charged with nine counts for the crash and was on pre-trial release when deputies monitoring a known drug house caught him in another stolen car on December 21, 2018, according to the DA.
Deputies said Brown was operating the vehicle with a flathead screw driver. After arresting Brown, deputies found a substantial quantity of methamphetamine in Brown’s pocket along with other drug paraphernalia.
Brown, a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history, was convicted of all thirteen counts, including felon in possession of firearm, unlawful use of a vehicle, assault, DUII, and delivery of methamphetamine.
Brown was also ordered to undergo three years of post-prison supervision following his release and to pay restitution to his victims.
