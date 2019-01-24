HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for kidnapping on Wednesday.
Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Aaron Gabriel Zoller was sentenced to 120 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping and first-degree attempted sodomy.
Zoller was accused of attacking a 20-year-old woman on April 26, 2017 who was walking through an apartment complex parking lot in the Quatama area of Hillsboro when he tried to force her into his truck.
The victim, who did not know Zoller, fought, screamed for help and was able to escape.
"This case reaffirms our mission to protect victims in Washington County and to hold criminals accountable," Gerhard said of the outcome in the case.
Zoller will also undergo 10 years of post-prison supervision and will have to register as a sex offender for life.
He has been transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence, according to the DA.
