MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man has been convicted of multiple charges and sentenced to prison in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in 2016.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's office said Charles Moi Moi was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree robbery, and compelling prostitution. He was sentenced to 400 months in prison.
Moi Moi pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge and no contest to the two other charges. The district attorney's office said by pleading guilty, Moi Moi "admitted to recklessly, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, caused the death of Ravell Deshawn Sterling using a firearm."
The district attorney's office, citing court documents, said Moi Moi, along with Rony Celis and Clayton Harrell, were involved in the shooting death of Sterling in the parking lot of Cinco de Mayo Market, located at 17440 Southeast Stark Street, on Feb. 5, 2016.
Moi Moi, Harrell and Celis drove down from Seattle to Gresham to engage in various criminal activities, such as prostitution and robbery, according to the district attorney's office. At about 1 p.m., the trio robbed a person of two gold chains, then an hour and a half later, they met Sterling at the Cinco de Mayo parking lot where they robbed him.
The district attorney's office said investigators learned Moi Moi and Harrell shot Sterling multiple times. The three then fled the scene in Celis' vehicle but were apprehended after a high-speed chase in Cowlitz County.
Harrell pleaded guilty on May 6 to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree attempted robbery. His sentencing is scheduled for June 17. Celis pleaded guilty on July 27, 2019 to first-degree manslaughter. His sentencing is scheduled for August 31.
