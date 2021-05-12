WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man was sentenced to prison after being convicted for a robbery that occurred nearly two years ago.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office said James Sekou Jones was found guilty of two counts of second-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was sentenced on May 7 to 70 months in prison.
The district attorney's office said on Nov. 13, 2019, the two victims met Jones over social media and arranged for an exchange of marijuana. The victims drove to an apartment complex in Tualatin, and Jones and a friend entered the vehicle and sat in the backseats.
Jones and his friend threatened the victims with what was believed was a gun and demanded they leave their property and exit the vehicle, according to the district attorney's office. The two suspects then fled in the stolen vehicle.
Tualatin police responded to the scene and located the stolen vehicle abandoned at another apartment complex. During the investigation, the district attorney's office said police were able to identify Jones and his accomplice through social media. The two left the state before police could arrest them.
Jones was eventually arrested in Mississippi and extradited back to Washington County.
The district attorney's office said in addition to his prison sentence, Jones was also ordered to under three years of post-prison supervision.
