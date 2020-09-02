MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of assaulting and raping a woman in an abandoned home last year.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Michael Frank Moody was sentenced to 118 months in prison.
In May, Moody was found guilty of first-degree rape, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of coercion.
The investigation started in January 2019 when Moody, who was homeless, lured the victim into an abandoned home in northeast Portland, where he demanded she take off her clothes, according to the district attorney’s office. When the victim refused, Moody assaulted her using a bat and then raped her, the attorney’s office said.
The victim was particularly vulnerable and isolated while living on the streets, Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Sean Hughey, who prosecuted this case, said in court.
“Michael Moody was opportunistic and took full advantage of the victim’s vulnerabilities and offered to help her in early January 2019,” said Hughey. “Instead of helping, Mr. Moody lured her to an abandoned house where he physically and sexually assaulted her and ultimately left her injured and abandoned. Mr. Moody showed a willingness to commit multiple different and distinct criminal acts against this victim during his horrific assault.”
The district attorney's office said Moody has a criminal history that spans nearly 20 years, which includes seven Class A misdemeanors and five felony convictions.
That's all you get for rape and Assault II? I hope if I ever go off the rails I get this guys court appointed attorney and judge. This really makes me sick.
A five time felon, and he gets only 9 years for this?!? Oh for sure he learned his lesson this time. What a joke
Such a dangerous irresponsible short sentence, he should be serving 40-60 years! It's heartbreaking that the Multnomah County Liberal DA doesn't give a darn about public safety.
