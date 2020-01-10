MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 26-year-old man has been convicted and sentenced to prison following a human trafficking investigation, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Ahad Shaukak Hasas, Jr. was sentenced to 90 months after he pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and compelling prostitution.
Over the course of an investigation, the district attorney's office said law enforcement learned that in 2012, when he was 19 years old, Hasan contacted the victim through social media. The victim was 11 years old at the time and did not know Hasan.
After meeting in person, Hasan began to groom the victim to earn her trust and started having sexual contact with her after she turned 12 years old, according to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney's office said Hasan "continued to groom the victim, employing power and control tactics, including exerting control and monitoring of her social media accounts."
According to the district attorney's office, Hasan began talking about sex trafficking-related activities when the victim was about 15 years old. He suggested to the victim that she could earn a lot of money on his behalf.
In 2017, Hasan drove the victim to a local strip club where he forced her to dance even though she objected and asked to leave, according to the district attorney's office. Hasan also forced the victim to have sexual contact with individuals in exchange for money.
“Ahad Shaukak Hasan, Jr. knew exactly how to starve this victim from a normal adolescence. To him, she was a commodity and an object that he could control for his own profit. He forever changed the trajectory of this child’s life. She will never be the same because of his predatory manipulation and grooming of her. He stole her childhood from her,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Trista Speer, who prosecuted this case.
The district attorney's office said the victim was rescued on Sept. 8, 2017 when an undercover investigator with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office responded to an online advertisement for sex.
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. If you are involved in sex trafficking, or know of someone who is being trafficked, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or 9-1-1.
