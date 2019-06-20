COTTAGE GROVE, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for illegally possessing and manufacturing marijuana.
Eric L. Scully, of Cottage Grove, was sentenced today to 78 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release for endangering human life and illegally possessing and manufacturing marijuana during a November 2017 butane honey oil (BHO) explosion in Cottage Grove.
Scully was also sentenced to six months in prison for violating the supervised release conditions of a previous federal money laundering conviction. Both sentences will run for a total of 84 months in prison.
Cottage Grove Police and fire departments responded to an explosion at a storage facility on Nov. 16, 2017. Officers found Scully at a local hospital where he was being treated for serious burn injuries and investigators learned that, at the time of the explosion, at least three other individuals were inside the facility.
Two days later, police and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents executed a search warrant at the storage facility. Inside, they found an unlicensed BHO extraction lab. During the search, agents found 1,200 pounds of processed marijuana, 728 marijuana plants and over 80 pounds of marijuana extract. BHO is a concentrated form of marijuana extracted using highly flammable or combustible solvents.
The investigation determined that while manufacturing BHO, one of Scully’s machines caught fire. The machine and combustibles exploded, injuring Scully and placing the other individuals at harm.
At the time of the explosion, Scully was on federal supervision stemming from a money laundering conviction from 2016. In that case, Scully owned and operated a large, illegal marijuana grow in Eugene from 2012 through 2014. Scully collected over $1,000,000 in proceeds from his illegal business. At the time of the search Scully’s properties in 2015, investigators uncovered over 230 pounds of marijuana, 219 marijuana plants, $179,860 in cash and numerous high-value items and vehicles.
Scully pleaded guilty to money laundering and served a 90-day prison sentence at the beginning of 2017. While in prison, he continued to develop his illegal BHO business while on federal supervision.
During sentencing, Scully was ordered to forfeit the personal property used to facilitate his crimes, which includes a truck, trailer, and over $25,000 in cash
On Nov. 15, 2018, Scully pleaded guilty to one count each of endangering human life and illegally possessing and manufacturing marijuana.
