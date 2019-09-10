PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man who broke into a southeast Portland home and sexually abused a 76-year-old woman has been sentenced to prison.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Joseph William Green Jr. received a 100 month prison sentence on Monday.
The district attorney's office said Green pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, and first-degree criminal trespass.
The investigation began on Sept. 12, 2018 when officers responded to the 2900 block of Southeast 17th Avenue on the reports of a disturbance.
Investigators learned that Green entered a home through an unlocked door while the victim was sleeping in the basement and her adult daughter was sleeping on the main floor.
The victim told police that Green entered her room, then physically and sexually assaulted her. She also said that Green took steps to prevent her from yelling for help.
Hearing a disturbance, the victim's daughter rushed to the basement and was able to shove Green from the home. Green ran away, leaving his pants on the bedroom floor.
According to court documents, a short time later, an officer saw two men fighting and one of them was only wearing boxers.
Police said, it turns out, Green tried to break into another home, just blocks away, but was confronted by the man who lives there.
The victim responded to the second scene and was able to identify Green as the man who assaulted her.
In Sept. 2018, FOX 12 spoke with the victim's daughter who said she knew Green and had spoken with him on three occasions.
The district attorney's office provided a statement that the daughter read in court:
"When we first met, you were asking for help because of your situation of being homeless. You came across as a kind, gentle and intelligent person. That evening could have been so much worse. I want you to get help and to be a better person in the future. I hope that during your time in prison you can get mental health counseling and proper medical care and continue educating yourself. I want you to forgive yourself and to leave prison with a mission to become a meaningful member of our community."
The district attorney's office said the victim also spoke in court Monday, saying:
"I hope that by having food and shelter for the next several years will give you time to figure out how to support yourself without taking away from others. I hope that you develop relationships that are meaningful and that you never again want to force yourself on another person. I don't think you're a bad person, but I hope you understand that forcing yourself on another person is a hurtful thing to do to everyone, including yourself."
Green will be on three years of post-prison supervision after being released. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
