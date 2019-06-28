MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man was sentenced to prison Thursday for stealing thousands of dollars from his former employer, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Mark McCarran received a 50 month prison sentence after being convicted of identity theft, two counts of second-degree theft, six counts of first-degree aggravated theft, and six counts of aggravated identity theft.
He was acquitted of three counts of identity theft.
The district attorney's office said McCarran stole a total of $180,343.45 from his former employer, which was not named.
The thefts were discovered in January 2017.
According to the district attorney's office, McCarran was fired from his job on May 31, 2016. He was reportedly let go because of too many unexcused absences.
McCarran was given a final paycheck in the amount of $301.77. But when the check was later deposited into his bank account, it had been altered to $1,001, according to the district attorney's office.
Over the next six months, the district attorney's office said nearly 100 forged checks were made out to McCarran and drawn from his former employer's bank account. Those checks were then deposited into several bank accounts, which were in McCarran's name.
The district attorney's office said McCarran denied any wrong doing when contacted by authorities. He also claimed he was the victim of identity theft.
McCarran's prior criminal conviction of uttering a forged instrument was presented by the state during the trial, according to the district attorney's office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.